Dakota Wealth Management Sells 3,751 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Dakota Wealth Management cut its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 48.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,952 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 3,751 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Oracle were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $113,949,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Oracle by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,823,307 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $308,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811,137 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Oracle by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,151,315 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $448,567,000 after acquiring an additional 984,173 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Oracle by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 11,744,382 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $622,218,000 after acquiring an additional 972,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Oracle by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,785,621 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $253,542,000 after acquiring an additional 803,890 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on Oracle from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target (down from $61.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $55.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $177.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.89 and a fifty-two week high of $60.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 56.86% and a net margin of 27.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,750,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $12,294,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 135,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,420,822.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.