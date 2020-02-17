Dai (DAI) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3.39 Million

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. One Dai token can currently be purchased for about $1.02 or 0.00011892 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Kyber Network, DDEX and OasisDEX. In the last week, Dai has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. Dai has a total market cap of $103.25 million and $3.39 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002834 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $267.43 or 0.02736075 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010270 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00228214 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00042953 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000718 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00141069 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00021563 BTC.

About Dai

Dai launched on December 18th, 2017. Dai’s total supply is 101,700,452 tokens. The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO . Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO

Dai Token Trading

Dai can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Radar Relay, YoBit, AirSwap, Bancor Network, OasisDEX, Kyber Network, Gatecoin, Gate.io, HitBTC, DDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

