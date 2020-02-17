Cypress Development (CVE:CYP) Shares Down 4.8%

Cypress Development Corp (CVE:CYP)’s share price traded down 4.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20, 103,200 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 0% from the average session volume of 103,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.19. The stock has a market cap of $16.93 million and a P/E ratio of -6.67.

Cypress Development Company Profile (CVE:CYP)

Cypress Development Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for lithium, silver, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship project is the Clayton Valley lithium project comprising Dean and Glory claim blocks covering an area of approximately 5,700 acres located in Esmeralda County, Nevada.

Featured Article: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Cypress Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cypress Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.