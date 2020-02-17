Cumberland Partners Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Cumberland Partners Ltd trimmed its holdings in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,070 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Ballast Inc. grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 54.9% in the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 56.6% in the third quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 3,302 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.5% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 3,127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 943.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,128 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $604.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $575.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $657.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $584.52.

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 14,734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.92, for a total transaction of $8,500,339.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,120 shares in the company, valued at $64,107,350.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHW opened at $585.45 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $578.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $559.02. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 52 week low of $410.35 and a 52 week high of $599.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of $54.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.29.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.40 by ($0.13). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 51.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 23.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

