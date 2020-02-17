Cumberland Partners Ltd Sells 5,800 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Cumberland Partners Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 155,333 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the period. Medtronic comprises approximately 1.6% of Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $17,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth $892,000. Investec Asset Management North America Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth $7,988,000. River Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Epiq Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth $1,756,000. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth $494,986,000. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Medtronic from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Monday. Argus raised their price objective on Medtronic to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.71.

In related news, Director Richard H. Anderson acquired 5,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $111.13 per share, for a total transaction of $555,650.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert John White sold 52,166 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total value of $5,770,602.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,574,156.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $117.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.32 and a 200 day moving average of $110.46. Medtronic PLC has a 1 year low of $82.77 and a 1 year high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 15.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.