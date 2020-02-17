Cumberland Partners Ltd Purchases 25,090 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 883,863 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,090 shares during the quarter. Suncor Energy makes up approximately 2.6% of Cumberland Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $29,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. now owns 928,850 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,311,000 after acquiring an additional 99,950 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,711,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $54,013,000 after acquiring an additional 221,266 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. now owns 506,241 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,616,000 after acquiring an additional 46,950 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,993 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SU. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James set a $48.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.14.

Suncor Energy stock opened at $29.78 on Monday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.28 and a 12-month high of $34.87. The company has a market capitalization of $45.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 59.43%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

