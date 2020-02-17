Cumberland Partners Ltd Has $2.32 Million Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,231 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. SPC Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of General Mills by 2.4% during the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 8,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its position in General Mills by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in General Mills by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in General Mills by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in General Mills by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

GIS opened at $53.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $32.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.73. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.13 and a twelve month high of $56.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.20.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 60.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of General Mills from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.61.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

