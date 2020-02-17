Cumberland Partners Ltd Grows Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,723 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Diageo were worth $11,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 169.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $160.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $153.97 and a twelve month high of $176.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $166.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.44. The firm has a market cap of $104.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.46.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $1.4355 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.63%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DEO shares. Argus lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.00.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

Featured Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.