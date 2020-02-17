Cumberland Partners Ltd Grows Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,828 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 309 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 116.3% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

NYSE DHR opened at $165.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.92. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $110.63 and a 1-year high of $169.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 4.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.23.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 15.09%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.38%.

In other Danaher news, EVP Daniel L. Comas sold 3,100 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.34, for a total transaction of $500,154.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,561,184.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald J. Ehrlich sold 6,014 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.13, for a total value of $981,063.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 129,217 shares in the company, valued at $21,079,169.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 271,015 shares of company stock worth $43,928,132 over the last three months. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DHR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Danaher from to in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Danaher from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on Danaher from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Danaher from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Danaher from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.37.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Read More: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.