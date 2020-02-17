Cumberland Partners Ltd Acquires 2,505 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,143 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $9,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 8,302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 738,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,745,000 after acquiring an additional 17,501 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,147 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,124,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000.

Shares of FRC stock opened at $117.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.10. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $87.43 and a 52 week high of $122.34.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The bank reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $877.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.90 million. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. Analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.62%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FRC. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $119.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays lowered shares of First Republic Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.27.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

