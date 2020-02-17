Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) PT Lowered to $97.00 at Stephens

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) had its price target reduced by Stephens from $104.00 to $97.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $91.00 price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Evercore ISI downgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $92.25.

Shares of CFR stock opened at $93.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.22. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 52 week low of $79.86 and a 52 week high of $106.23. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.37.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.03. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 29.62%. The company had revenue of $370.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.52%.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, Director Chris Avery acquired 9,500 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.49 per share, for a total transaction of $878,655.00. Insiders own 4.84% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 19.7% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 4,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 5.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,494,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $398,030,000 after purchasing an additional 237,475 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.6% during the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 24,547 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 14.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 230,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,390,000 after purchasing an additional 28,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 11.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares in the last quarter. 81.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

