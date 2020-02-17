Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Purchases 629 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 48.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,924 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 629 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GRMN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Garmin by 169.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 382 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Garmin in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. American National Bank bought a new position in Garmin in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Garmin by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 618 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors bought a new position in Garmin in the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors own 46.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on GRMN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Garmin from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Garmin from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Garmin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.99.

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $98.18 on Monday. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $70.86 and a one year high of $102.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.14 and its 200 day moving average is $90.51. The company has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.79%.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

