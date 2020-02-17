Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Purchases 263 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Church & Dwight by 244.6% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Church & Dwight by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Church & Dwight by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

CHD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $70.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Church & Dwight has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.80.

In other news, Director James Craigie sold 19,400 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.87, for a total transaction of $1,355,478.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,623.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Judy A. Zagorski sold 31,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $2,334,537.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,428 shares in the company, valued at $107,214.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $76.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.02. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.19 and a twelve month high of $80.99. The firm has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.10.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.55. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 24.16%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 38.87%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

See Also: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.