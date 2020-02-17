Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $284,000 Stake in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 409.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,555 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,689,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,794,000 after acquiring an additional 384,308 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 366,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,695,000 after acquiring an additional 140,739 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 293,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,295,000 after acquiring an additional 15,311 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 266,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,746,000 after acquiring an additional 50,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 255,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,805,000 after acquiring an additional 4,941 shares during the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LAMR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Imperial Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Lamar Advertising presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

NASDAQ LAMR opened at $95.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.00. Lamar Advertising Co has a one year low of $74.38 and a one year high of $96.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.93 and its 200-day moving average is $83.90.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

