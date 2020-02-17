Crystal Rock Capital Management Takes $608,000 Position in Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA)

Crystal Rock Capital Management acquired a new position in Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Carvana by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Carvana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carvana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Carvana by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Carvana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. 41.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVNA stock opened at $88.62 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.88. Carvana Co has a fifty-two week low of $34.16 and a fifty-two week high of $99.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of -31.76 and a beta of 2.20.

CVNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Carvana in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Carvana in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They set an “in-line” rating on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.86.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 33,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total transaction of $3,066,806.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,057,612.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 16,201 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total value of $1,462,140.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,452. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 78,931 shares of company stock valued at $7,115,282. 13.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carvana Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

