Crystal Rock Capital Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Crystal Rock Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,787 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up approximately 3.0% of Crystal Rock Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Crystal Rock Capital Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,569,932 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,653,122,000 after acquiring an additional 399,725 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,135,124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,423,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,467 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,510,611 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $985,027,000 after acquiring an additional 31,166 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,722,521 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $863,699,000 after acquiring an additional 49,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Home Depot by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,323,288 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $725,740,000 after acquiring an additional 74,855 shares during the last quarter. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot stock opened at $245.03 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $228.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.28. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $179.52 and a one year high of $245.20. The stock has a market cap of $267.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 721.00% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Home Depot to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Home Depot from $246.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Home Depot from $252.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.85.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,627,789.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

