Cryptopay (CPAY) Hits Market Cap of $2.27 Million

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded down 13.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 17th. Over the last seven days, Cryptopay has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. One Cryptopay token can currently be bought for about $0.0333 or 0.00000344 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. Cryptopay has a market cap of $2.27 million and $6.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00047516 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.47 or 0.00479611 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $597.50 or 0.06166114 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00066216 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00027109 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005191 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003188 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010298 BTC.

Cryptopay Token Profile

Cryptopay (CPAY) is a token. It was first traded on September 17th, 2017. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,364,540 tokens. Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cryptopay’s official website is cryptopay.me . The official message board for Cryptopay is blog.cryptopay.me

Buying and Selling Cryptopay

Cryptopay can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptopay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptopay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

