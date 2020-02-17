CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) Given New $24.00 Price Target at B. Riley

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) had its price target lowered by B. Riley from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the consumer goods maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CYRX. BidaskClub cut CryoPort from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine cut CryoPort from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on CryoPort from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on CryoPort in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYRX opened at $18.67 on Thursday. CryoPort has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $25.02. The stock has a market cap of $669.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.64 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 17.84, a current ratio of 17.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.46.

In related news, CFO Robert Stefanovich sold 135,036 shares of CryoPort stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $1,998,532.80. Also, Director Richard J. Berman sold 5,000 shares of CryoPort stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total value of $73,300.00. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in CryoPort during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in CryoPort during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CryoPort during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in CryoPort by 236.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,780 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in CryoPort during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

About CryoPort

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

