Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 157 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,157 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 170.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on MTD. UBS Group raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $786.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $790.00 price target for the company. Bank of America downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $845.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $815.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $770.86.

NYSE:MTD opened at $763.20 on Monday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $638.92 and a twelve month high of $873.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $799.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $731.20. The company has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.39.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.68 by $0.10. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 118.08% and a net margin of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $843.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 24.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Oliver A. Filliol sold 5,214 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $780.65, for a total value of $4,070,309.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,679,405.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Oliver A. Filliol sold 4,761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $726.40, for a total value of $3,458,390.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,524,368. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,248 shares of company stock valued at $12,926,170. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.