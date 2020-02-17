Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Boosts Stake in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd (NYSE:CHT)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd (NYSE:CHT) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,290 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $2,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 38.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 176,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,444,000 after purchasing an additional 49,059 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 163.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 29,608 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 7.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 18.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 90.1% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 302,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,793,000 after purchasing an additional 143,294 shares during the period. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CHT stock opened at $36.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.04. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd has a 12 month low of $33.61 and a 12 month high of $37.57. The company has a market capitalization of $28.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 0.13.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Chunghwa Telecom Company Profile

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. provides telecommunication services in Taiwan. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Other Business segments. It offers local and domestic long distance telephone and leased line, broadband access, Wi-Fi, and multimedia on demand services; information and communication technology (ICT), corporate, and bill handling services; and interconnection with its fixed-line network to other mobile and fixed-line operators.

