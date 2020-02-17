Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Boosts Holdings in Telefonica S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Telefonica S.A. (NYSE:TEF) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 277,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,070 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Telefonica were worth $1,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Telefonica in the third quarter worth $29,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telefonica in the third quarter worth $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Telefonica by 245.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,452 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Telefonica by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Telefonica in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TEF. Barclays upgraded shares of Telefonica from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Telefonica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Telefonica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.

Shares of TEF opened at $6.79 on Monday. Telefonica S.A. has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $9.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.87 and a 200-day moving average of $7.25.

About Telefonica

Telefónica, SA provides mobile and fixed communication services primarily in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

