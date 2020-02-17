Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Boosts Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. 78.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NUE. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.70.

NYSE:NUE opened at $47.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.34. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.10 and a fifty-two week high of $62.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.69.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 12.12%. Nucor’s revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.35%.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

