Critical Analysis: Hydrophi Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:HPTG) & Wageworks (OTCMKTS:WAGE)

Hydrophi Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:HPTG) and Wageworks (NYSE:WAGE) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Hydrophi Technologies Group and Wageworks, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hydrophi Technologies Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Wageworks 0 5 0 0 2.00

Wageworks has a consensus price target of $54.50, suggesting a potential upside of 6.16%. Given Wageworks’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Wageworks is more favorable than Hydrophi Technologies Group.

Risk & Volatility

Hydrophi Technologies Group has a beta of -4.81, indicating that its share price is 581% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wageworks has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Hydrophi Technologies Group and Wageworks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hydrophi Technologies Group N/A N/A N/A Wageworks 2.17% 2.95% 1.17%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.1% of Wageworks shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of Wageworks shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hydrophi Technologies Group and Wageworks’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hydrophi Technologies Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Wageworks $472.18 million 4.39 $25.97 million N/A N/A

Wageworks has higher revenue and earnings than Hydrophi Technologies Group.

Summary

Wageworks beats Hydrophi Technologies Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hydrophi Technologies Group Company Profile

HydroPhi Technologies Group, Inc. develops water-based clean energy technologies for the transportation industry. The company offers HydroPlant, a technology system, which uses water-based clean energy system that is designed to provide fuel savings and reduced greenhouse gas emissions for the internal combustion engine. It serves logistics, trucking, heavy equipment, marine, and agriculture markets. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Oak Brook, Illinois.

Wageworks Company Profile

WageWorks, Inc. is a leader in administering Consumer-Directed Benefits (CDBs). WageWorks is solely dedicated to administering CDBs, including pre-tax spending accounts, such as Health Savings Accounts (HSAs), health and dependent care Flexible Spending Accounts (FSAs), Health Reimbursement Arrangements (HRAs), as well as Commuter Benefit Services, including transit and parking programs, wellness programs, COBRA, and other employee benefits. WageWorks is headquartered in San Mateo, California, with offices in major locations throughout the United States.

