Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Short Interest Up 5.9% in January

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,970,000 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the January 15th total of 3,750,000 shares. Approximately 16.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 367,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.8 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 104.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,263 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 8,534 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 135,197 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,785,000 after purchasing an additional 30,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 395.3% during the 4th quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 14,463 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 11,543 shares during the last quarter. 85.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CBRL opened at $164.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a twelve month low of $149.50 and a twelve month high of $180.93. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $157.36 and its 200 day moving average is $160.26.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.21). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 36.68%. The firm had revenue of $749.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.34 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.09%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CBRL. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Argus downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, CL King began coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.33.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

