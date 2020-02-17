Cowen Reaffirms Outperform Rating for NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Cowen reiterated their outperform rating on shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $325.00 price target on the computer hardware maker’s stock, up from their previous price target of $240.00.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $251.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Craig Hallum reiterated a positive rating and set a $300.00 price objective (up previously from $255.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of NVIDIA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $262.18.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVDA opened at $289.79 on Friday. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $132.60 and a twelve month high of $294.97. The company has a current ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $177.35 billion, a PE ratio of 64.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $245.95 and its 200-day moving average is $204.14.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 12,193 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.04, for a total transaction of $2,634,175.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,672,161.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 2,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.43, for a total transaction of $470,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 169,989 shares in the company, valued at $40,020,510.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,785 shares of company stock worth $7,199,424. Corporate insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Parker Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 142.9% during the 4th quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 850 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $6,041,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $2,970,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 137,612 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $32,380,000 after buying an additional 45,591 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Further Reading: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.