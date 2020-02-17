Covia (NASDAQ:CVIA) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Covia (NASDAQ:CVIA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Covia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Covia presently has an average rating of Sell and an average target price of $2.17.

NASDAQ CVIA opened at $1.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.75. Covia has a fifty-two week low of $1.28 and a fifty-two week high of $7.34.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Covia by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 9,340 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Covia in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Covia by 105.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 13,781 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Covia in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Covia by 101.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 21,429 shares during the period.

Covia Company Profile

Covia Holdings Corporation provides minerals and material solutions for the industrial and energy markets. The company offers various mineral solutions to the glass, ceramics, coatings, polymers, construction, water filtration, sports, and recreation markets. It also offers a range of high-purity silica sand, nepheline syenite, feldspar, clay, kaolin, lime, resin systems, and coated materials.

