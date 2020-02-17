Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) Shares Purchased by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) by 36.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 170,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,848 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.12% of Cousins Properties worth $7,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Cousins Properties by 243.7% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cousins Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Cousins Properties by 540.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Cousins Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Cousins Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 96.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CUZ stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.63. The company had a trading volume of 222,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,195. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.88. Cousins Properties Inc has a one year low of $32.89 and a one year high of $42.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.42.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $194.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.76 million. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 22.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cousins Properties Inc will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Cousins Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Cousins Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.75.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

