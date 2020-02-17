CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.28 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) will announce $1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for CoreSite Realty’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.37 and the lowest is $1.20. CoreSite Realty reported earnings per share of $1.25 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CoreSite Realty will report full year earnings of $5.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.12 to $5.38. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $5.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CoreSite Realty.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.80). The firm had revenue of $146.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.17 million. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 29.18% and a net margin of 13.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from to in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of CoreSite Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.44.

Shares of COR stock opened at $115.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 56.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91. CoreSite Realty has a 12 month low of $99.94 and a 12 month high of $123.68.

In other CoreSite Realty news, SVP Maile Kaiser sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $245,168.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,442,590.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COR. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 459.3% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 95.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

