CorePoint Lodging Inc (NYSE:CPLG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that CorePoint Lodging Inc (NYSE:CPLG) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for CorePoint Lodging’s earnings. CorePoint Lodging posted earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 19th.

On average, analysts expect that CorePoint Lodging will report full-year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.46 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CorePoint Lodging.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CPLG shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of CorePoint Lodging in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.33.

NYSE CPLG traded down $0.24 on Monday, hitting $9.73. 89,076 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,330. CorePoint Lodging has a 52-week low of $7.25 and a 52-week high of $14.93. The company has a market capitalization of $557.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CorePoint Lodging during the fourth quarter worth approximately $351,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in CorePoint Lodging by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 505,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,404,000 after purchasing an additional 123,672 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in CorePoint Lodging in the fourth quarter valued at $1,506,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in CorePoint Lodging by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 522,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,576,000 after purchasing an additional 61,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in CorePoint Lodging by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CorePoint Lodging

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, operates midscale and upper-midscale select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand. As of March 21, 2019, it had a portfolio of 313 hotels and approximately 40,000 rooms across 41 states in the United States. CorePoint Lodging Inc is based in Irving, Texas.

