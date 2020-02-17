Contrasting CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) & Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX)

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) and Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

CytomX Therapeutics has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vaccinex has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares CytomX Therapeutics and Vaccinex’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CytomX Therapeutics $59.50 million 5.44 -$84.60 million ($2.03) -3.51 Vaccinex $720,000.00 128.15 -$29.52 million ($5.19) -1.09

Vaccinex has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CytomX Therapeutics. CytomX Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vaccinex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares CytomX Therapeutics and Vaccinex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CytomX Therapeutics -163.18% -90.62% -23.58% Vaccinex -4,740.03% -585.69% -255.28%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.9% of CytomX Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.1% of Vaccinex shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.3% of CytomX Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 69.9% of Vaccinex shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for CytomX Therapeutics and Vaccinex, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CytomX Therapeutics 0 1 8 0 2.89 Vaccinex 0 0 0 0 N/A

CytomX Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $16.63, indicating a potential upside of 133.17%. Given CytomX Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe CytomX Therapeutics is more favorable than Vaccinex.

Summary

CytomX Therapeutics beats Vaccinex on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71; and CX-188, a Probody therapeutic targeting PD-1 anti-cancer target. The company has strategic collaborations with AbbVie Ireland Unlimited Company, Amgen, Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, ImmunoGen, Inc., and Pfizer Inc. to develop Probody therapeutics. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Vaccinex Company Profile

Vaccinex, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead product candidate is pepinemab that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), osteosarcoma, melanoma, and Huntington's disease. The company is also developing VX5, a human antibody to CXCL13 that is in preclinical development for the treatment of MS and potentially for other autoimmune disorders; VX25, a bi-specific natural killer T (NKT) cell stimulator, for the therapeutic application of NKT cell stimulation for cancer immunotherapy; BVX20, an investigational and humanized monoclonal antibody for the treatment of for multiple sclerosis. It has a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with Merck KGaA to test pepinemab in combination with avelumab checkpoint inhibitor in NSCLC patients. Vaccinex, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rochester, New York.

