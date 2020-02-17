Contrasting Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) & Acura Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACUR)

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) and Acura Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ACUR) are both companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Amicus Therapeutics and Acura Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amicus Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A ($1.33) -8.26 Acura Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

This table compares Amicus Therapeutics and Acura Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amicus Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Acura Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Amicus Therapeutics and Acura Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amicus Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00 Acura Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Amicus Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $20.98, indicating a potential upside of 91.09%. Given Amicus Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Amicus Therapeutics is more favorable than Acura Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Amicus Therapeutics beats Acura Pharmaceuticals on 2 of the 2 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease. The company has a strategic alliance with GlaxoSmithKline plc to develop and commercialize Galafold as a monotherapy and in combination with ERT for Fabry disease, as well as a research and development collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania to develop AAV gene therapies. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey.

About Acura Pharmaceuticals

Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of technologies and products to address medication abuse and misuse. It offers Oxaydo tablets, a Schedule II narcotic indicated for the management of acute and chronic moderate to severe pain; and Nexafed products, which are pseudoephedrine and acetaminophen tablets that are used as nasal decongestants in various non-prescription and prescription cold, sinus, and allergy products. The company has six additional opioid products in various stages of formulation development. Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Egalet US, Inc.; and Egalet Ltd. to manufacture and commercialize Oxaydo products worldwide. The company was founded in 1935 and is based in Palatine, Illinois.

