Connable Office Inc. Sells 6,693 Shares of Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY)

Connable Office Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY) by 33.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,693 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Colony Capital were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CLNY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Colony Capital by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Colony Capital by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 762,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,587,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Colony Capital by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 128,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 2,972 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Colony Capital by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 85,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colony Capital by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 41,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 4,863 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLNY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Colony Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Colony Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

Shares of CLNY stock opened at $4.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.34. Colony Capital Inc has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $6.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.07.

Colony Capital Company Profile

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment management firm with assets under management of $43 billion. The Company manages capital on behalf of its stockholders, as well as institutional and retail investors in private funds, non-traded and traded real estate investment trusts and registered investment companies.

