Connable Office Inc. Sells 5,735 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Connable Office Inc. cut its stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 166,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,735 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for approximately 1.0% of Connable Office Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter valued at about $523,079,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 25.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,822,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $578,226,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055,592 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,903,000. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 10,236,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,869,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 110.6% in the third quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,266,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766,214 shares in the last quarter. 68.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on BAC. UBS Group downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bank of America has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.29.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $34.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $313.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Bank of America Corp has a 12-month low of $26.21 and a 12-month high of $35.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.55.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.30 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

