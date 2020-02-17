Connable Office Inc. Raises Stock Position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Connable Office Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 33.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,472 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,701 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $2,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Xilinx by 28.9% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,396 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 21.8% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 498,439 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $47,801,000 after buying an additional 89,048 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 340.6% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 34,777 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $3,200,000 after buying an additional 26,884 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 3.9% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 44,473 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $4,265,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 453.5% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 548 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. 82.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XLNX has been the subject of several research reports. Nomura lowered their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Xilinx from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Xilinx from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Xilinx from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Xilinx has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.42.

Shares of Xilinx stock opened at $90.17 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.85. The company has a market cap of $22.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.20. Xilinx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.67 and a fifty-two week high of $141.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 6.06.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $723.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.73 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The company’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Xilinx announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 23rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the programmable devices maker to buy up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.53%.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

