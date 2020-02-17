Connable Office Inc. Invests $825,000 in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Connable Office Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,563 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $825,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LULU. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth about $763,460,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 16.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,886,727 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,241,057,000 after acquiring an additional 990,207 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth about $598,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 369.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 153,617 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,576,000 after acquiring an additional 120,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth about $20,134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $254.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.96. The company has a market cap of $33.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.79. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 52-week low of $141.01 and a 52-week high of $256.80.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.58 million. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 15.10%. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on LULU. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $255.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $216.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.17.

In other news, Director David M. Mussafer sold 4,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $1,014,041.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,947 shares in the company, valued at $4,111,499. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Stuart Haselden sold 27,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.78, for a total value of $6,390,043.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,549,196.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

