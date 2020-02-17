Connable Office Inc. Boosts Holdings in WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX)

Connable Office Inc. boosted its position in shares of WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in WPX Energy were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its position in WPX Energy by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 987,466 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,948,000 after acquiring an additional 153,324 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in WPX Energy by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,785,627 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,275,000 after acquiring an additional 58,205 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in WPX Energy by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 63,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 6,102 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in WPX Energy by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 55,723 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 25,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in WPX Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 97.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get WPX Energy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of WPX Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of WPX Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of WPX Energy from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Siebert Williams Shank increased their target price on shares of WPX Energy from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of WPX Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WPX Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.43.

In related news, Director Karl F. Kurz purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.31 per share, for a total transaction of $113,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 64,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,990.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WPX Energy stock opened at $11.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. WPX Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $8.79 and a 12-month high of $15.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.08.

About WPX Energy

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX).

Receive News & Ratings for WPX Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPX Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.