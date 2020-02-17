Comparing AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) & Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA)

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) and Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) are both companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for AdaptHealth and Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AdaptHealth 0 0 5 0 3.00 Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives 0 1 0 0 2.00

AdaptHealth presently has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential downside of 14.22%. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 125.81%. Given Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives is more favorable than AdaptHealth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AdaptHealth and Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AdaptHealth N/A N/A N/A $0.08 204.00 Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives N/A N/A N/A ($0.80) -3.88

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AdaptHealth, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares AdaptHealth and Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AdaptHealth N/A N/A N/A Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.7% of AdaptHealth shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.8% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives shares are held by institutional investors. 10.0% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

AdaptHealth beats Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives on 5 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth, LLC distributes home medical equipment. The Company offers mobility products, respiratory therapy, non- invasive ventilation, nutrition supplies, ocean home health products, sleep therapy supplies, bed lifts, seat lift chairs, and bath aids. AdaptHealth, LLC was founded in 2012 and is based in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Company Profile

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc., a diversified infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, procurement, and construction services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries in the United States. It offers design, site development, construction, installation, and restoration of infrastructure services. The company was founded in 1947 is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

