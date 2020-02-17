Comerica Bank Sells 1,214 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 404,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,214 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $29,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 94,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,290,000 after buying an additional 31,811 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 358,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,997,000 after acquiring an additional 19,705 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 10.3% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 70.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $73.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.59. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $55.98 and a 1 year high of $78.38. The stock has a market cap of $44.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.37.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.20%.

In related news, insider Robert T. Sharp sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $532,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 131,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,997,010.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Cfra cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.42.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

