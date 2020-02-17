Comerica Bank Reduces Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 270,866 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,505 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $32,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $193,572,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 281.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,547,147 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $185,286,000 after buying an additional 1,141,155 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13,136.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 825,832 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $98,901,000 after buying an additional 819,593 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth $77,131,000. Finally, Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $61,123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Nomura increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $123.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.08.

LOW opened at $125.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $96.13 billion, a PE ratio of 33.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.60 and a 52 week high of $125.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.26.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $17.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 146.62% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

