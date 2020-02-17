Comerica Bank Has $35.07 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,565 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 7,409 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $35,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $553,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 177.9% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,406,573. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total value of $916,794.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,021 shares in the company, valued at $10,815,664.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE UNP opened at $184.00 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $182.03 and a 200-day moving average of $172.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.09. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $149.09 and a 52 week high of $188.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 32.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.30%.

UNP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Union Pacific from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Union Pacific from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Friday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Union Pacific from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.30.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

