Comerica Bank Buys 10,586 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 481,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,586 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $42,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2,727.3% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 233.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000.

BIV stock opened at $88.95 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.21 and its 200-day moving average is $87.83. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $81.88 and a 1 year high of $89.41.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.2071 per share. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

