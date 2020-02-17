Columbia Financial Inc (NASDAQ:CLBK) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Columbia Financial Inc (NASDAQ:CLBK) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,955 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.19% of Columbia Financial worth $3,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Columbia Financial by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Columbia Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $183,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Columbia Financial by 14.8% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Columbia Financial by 97.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Columbia Financial by 16.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 5,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Columbia Financial stock opened at $17.15 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.26. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Columbia Financial Inc has a 1 year low of $14.25 and a 1 year high of $17.34.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Columbia Financial had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 18.69%. The business had revenue of $56.14 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Columbia Financial Inc will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ostenbridge Paul Van acquired 5,825 shares of Columbia Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.98 per share, with a total value of $98,908.50. Also, Director Elizabeth E. Randall acquired 5,975 shares of Columbia Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.85 per share, with a total value of $100,678.75. Insiders have bought 12,980 shares of company stock valued at $219,494 over the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Columbia Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Columbia Financial Company Profile

Columbia Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest bearing demand deposits, such as individual checking and commercial checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

