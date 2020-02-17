Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) Stock Holdings Increased by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,435 shares during the period. Columbia Banking System comprises 1.7% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned 0.28% of Columbia Banking System worth $8,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 10.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COLB traded down $0.45 on Monday, hitting $39.49. 236,971 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,822. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.03. Columbia Banking System Inc has a 1 year low of $30.65 and a 1 year high of $41.40.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $146.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.00 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 31.01% and a return on equity of 9.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System Inc will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is 41.79%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on COLB. BidaskClub raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $40.00 price target on shares of Columbia Banking System and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

