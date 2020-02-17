CoinUs Price Down 20.8% Over Last Week (CNUS)

CoinUs (CURRENCY:CNUS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. One CoinUs token can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges including DigiFinex and Allbit. In the last seven days, CoinUs has traded down 20.8% against the dollar. CoinUs has a total market capitalization of $188,278.00 and approximately $2,704.00 worth of CoinUs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003286 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000174 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000044 BTC.

About CoinUs

CoinUs is a token. CoinUs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 340,000,000 tokens. CoinUs’ official website is www.coinus.io . CoinUs’ official message board is medium.com/@coinus.official . CoinUs’ official Twitter account is @CoinUs_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

CoinUs Token Trading

CoinUs can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allbit and DigiFinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinUs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinUs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinUs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

