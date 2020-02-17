Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Trims Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY cut its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 57,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 639 shares during the period. Moody’s comprises about 1.2% of Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $13,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MCO. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $294.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Moody’s from $233.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.64.

In related news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 8,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.08, for a total value of $2,017,076.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,683,312.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 7,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.88, for a total value of $1,994,059.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,884,330.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 19,902 shares of company stock worth $5,004,457. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $277.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $52.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.21. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $166.01 and a 12-month high of $278.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.77.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 261.43% and a net margin of 29.44%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.13%.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

