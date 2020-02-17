Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Reduces Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY cut its position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 991 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Crown were worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Crown by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 7,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Crown by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 86,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,265,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Crown by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Crown by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 19,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Crown alerts:

Shares of NYSE CCK opened at $80.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.07 and a 52 week high of $80.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.48.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.09. Crown had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 39.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP David A. Beaver sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total value of $90,816.00. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CCK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Crown from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Crown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Crown from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Crown from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Crown from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.20.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.