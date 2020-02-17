Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Raises Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,751 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $7,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 119.5% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 257.1% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

WFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lowered Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird raised Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.88.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $48.22 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.11. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1-year low of $43.34 and a 1-year high of $54.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 18.81%. The business had revenue of $19.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.58%.

Wells Fargo & Co Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

