Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Purchases 100 Shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its position in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,677 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in United Technologies by 7,504.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,138,071 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $170,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,106 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $110,709,000. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in United Technologies by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,595,785 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $688,265,000 after acquiring an additional 697,181 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in United Technologies by 184.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,001,644 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $136,744,000 after acquiring an additional 649,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 228.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 845,693 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $115,454,000 after purchasing an additional 588,243 shares during the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UTX opened at $153.46 on Monday. United Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $121.48 and a 12-month high of $158.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $152.97 and its 200 day moving average is $142.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $132.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.24.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $19.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that United Technologies Co. will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.735 per share. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.59%.

Several brokerages have commented on UTX. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Benchmark began coverage on United Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on United Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $169.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.53.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

