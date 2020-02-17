Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Increases Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) by 174.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 40,345 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $2,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 822,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,085,000 after buying an additional 21,474 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 691,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,893,000 after acquiring an additional 179,385 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 425,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,106,000 after acquiring an additional 7,604 shares during the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 261,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,884,000 after acquiring an additional 14,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 258,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,400,000 after acquiring an additional 6,308 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDA opened at $40.12 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.57. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $35.28 and a 12 month high of $40.88.

