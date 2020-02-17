Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Has $958,000 Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lessened its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 34,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $169.74 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $146.09 and a one year high of $170.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $166.45 and its 200 day moving average is $159.27.

